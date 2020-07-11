Cory Gwin and Sarah Griffith are pleased to announce the birth of their baby boy, Evander Lee Griffith. He was born on June 29, 2020 at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County in Rawlins, Wyoming. He weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces. His grandparents are Tonya Griffith, Lynda McChesney and Michael McChesney.
