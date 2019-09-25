Forest Jacob Ortiz Jr.
Brenda and Forest Ortiz are pleased to announce the birth of their baby boy, Forest Jacob Ortiz Jr., born on Sept. 23, 2019 at the Memorial Hospital of Carbon County. Ortiz Jr. weighed 6 pounds and 6.5 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Lauri and Robert Voight. His paternal grandparents are Eusebia and Mario Ortiz.
