Freya Irene Ogle
Dakhota Ogle is pleased announce the birth of her baby daughter, Freya Irene Ogle. She was born on February 1, 2020 at the Memorial Hospital of Carbon County in Rawlins, Wyoming. Freya was born 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Charles and Linda Ogle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.