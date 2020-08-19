Hayden and Haley Hohnholt are pleased to announce the birth of their baby boy, Hadley Joseph Hohnholt, born August 12, 2020 at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County in Rawlins, Wyoming. He weighed 6 pounds, 8.1 ounces. Hadley’s maternal grandparents are Darrin and Shelly Harpham; paternal grandparents are Rex and Mary Hohnholt.
