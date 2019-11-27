Keaton Thomas Vallot
Born: Nov. 22, 2019
Aubree Rochelle Vallot and Emmett August Vallot are pleased to announce the birth of their baby boy, Keaton Thomas Vallot, born on Nov. 22, 2019 at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County in Rawlins, Wyoming. He weighed six pounds and 14 ounces. Keaton’s maternal grandparents are Jennifer and Thomas Skidgel. His paternal grandparents are Patricia and Jerald Johnson, Timothy Vallot.
