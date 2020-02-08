Lana Janice Marceline Deegan
David Michael and Kassandra Candyss Deegan are pleased to announce the birth of their baby girl, Lana Janice Marceline Deegan. Lana was born on January 28, 2020 at the Memorial Hospital of Carbon County in Rawlins, Wyoming. She was born 7 pounds and 1.5 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Erin Rae Ann and Shad Spencer Pitt. Her paternal grandparents are David Charles Deegan and Melinda Lee Hamik.
