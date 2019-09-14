Erica Bowers and Matt Brooks are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter Layna Mae Brooks, born September 9, 2019. She weighs 4 lbs 14.6 oz. Maternal grandparents are Stacey Roberts and Eric Bowers. Paternal grandparents are Denise Wicklund and Eric Wicklund.
