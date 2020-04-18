Baby Feet

Michael and Nina Martin are pleased to announce the birth of their baby boy, Nolan Martin, born April 10, 2020 at the Memorial Hospital of Carbon County in Rawlins, Wyoming. Nolan weighed seven pounds and 1.8 ounces. His maternal grandparents are John and Mary Freeman; paternal grandparents are Enos and Anna Matin.

