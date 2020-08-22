Courtney R. Hilim and Derek Lee Waller are pleased to announce the birth of their baby boy, Tate Lee Waller, born on Aug. 19 at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County in Rawlins, Wyoming. Tate’s maternal grandparents are Tammy and John Hilim; paternal, Annette and Trevor Walker.
