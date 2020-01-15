Vayda Michelle Whitney Schafer
Josephina Elizabeth and Dylan Boss Forest Gerald Schafer are pleased to announce the birth of their baby girl, Vayda Michelle Whitney Schafer, born Jan. 13, 2020 at the Memorial Hospital of Carbon County in Rawlins. She weighed 6 pounds and 1.4 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Chasitdee D. Dolph and Patrick Henry Martinez; paternal grandparents are Melissa Sue Demoray and Jermey Ross Schafer.
