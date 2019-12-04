Born: Oct. 21, 2019
Kassidie and Steve Neild, of Cinnaminson, NJ, are excited to announce the birth of their son, Wyatt Benjamin. Wyatt was bon October 21, 2019 at Virtua Voorhees Hospital in Voorhees, NJ. He weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 18 3/4 inches.
Maternal grandparents are Nancy and Kenny Loudon; great grandmother Sox Loudon; and aunt Kristen Loudon.
Paternal grandparents are Mary Neild and Mike McAnally of Philadelphia; and Steve Neild, Sr., and Angie Sullivan of Cinnaminson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.