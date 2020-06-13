Sarah and Neil Phillips are pleased to announce the birth of their baby girl, Ripken Addyson Phillips. She was born on June 7, 2020 at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County in Rawlins, Wyoming. She weighed six pounds, 11.3 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Kelly and Bill Minion, Kent and Joanne Sanborn; paternal grandparents are Neil Phillips, Sr. and Breta Tacker.
