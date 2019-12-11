DANIELA IRIS CHEESBROUGH
Proud parents Nadia Brynn Cheesbrough and Carlos Gonzales are happy to announce the birth of their baby girl, Daniela Iris Cheesbrough. She was born on Nov. 24, 2019 at the Memorial Hospital of Carbon County. Daniela Iris Cheesbrough weighed 8 pounds and 7 ounces. Her grandparents are Tia & Ken Cheesbrough.
XANDER JONAS HANSEN
Proud parents Hillary and Spencer Hansen are happy to announce the birth of their baby boy, Xander Jonas Hansen. He was born on Dec. 01, 2019 at the Memorial Hospital of Carbon County. Xander Jonas Hansen weighed 7 pounds and 13 ounces.
His grandparents are Ronnie & Iana Sayer and Bandall, Nancy Hansen and Susan Hansen (Deceased).
WYATT JOSHUA JAMES MUNSON
Proud parents Julisha Ann Maria and Scotty Lee Munson are happy to announce the birth of their son, Wyatt Joshua James Munson. He was born on Dec. 01, 2019 at the Memorial Hospital of Carbon County. Wyatt Joshua James Munson weighed 6 pounds and 18 ounces at birth. Wyatt’s grandparents Wyatt’s grandparents are Patricia Guinn, Christopher Mudd, Nancy and Daniel Silva and Robert Munson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.