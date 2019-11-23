In Wednesday’s edition of the Rawlins Times, the headline in the article titled, “Review of accounting system complete,” is misleading. The City of Saratoga is still in the process of the review. The accounting firm featured in the article simply provided recommendations for the council to address.
