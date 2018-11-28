Cheryl Lemons, 68, passed away Nov. 20, 2018 in Sparks, Nev.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home, 2133 Rainbow Ave. Laramie, at 10:30 a.m. with burial at Greenhill Cemetery to follow.
A visitation will be held at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home Friday from 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
