Leo Tony Gonzales
Born: Dec. 2, 1953 Died: July 25, 2019
Leo Tony Gonzales passed away on July 25, 2019 at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County. He was 65 years old. Tony was born in Rawlins on December 2, 1953 to Leo and Pauline (Sanchez) Gonzales. He was retired from the Union Pacific Railroad. Online tributes and condolences may be offered at www.jacobycares.com.
