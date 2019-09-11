Maxine Laverne Crawford
Born: Aug. 19, 2019 Died: Sept. 3, 2019
Maxine Laverne Crawford was born on August 19, 2019 in Jefferson City, Missouri and passed away on September 3, 2019 in Rawlins, Wyoming.
