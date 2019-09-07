Pearl Wells
Funeral services for Pearl Wells, 95 year old lifetime Buffalo resident, who passed away Friday morning at the Amie Holt Care Center will be held Tuesday, September 10 at 10 a.m. from the Buffalo Wesleyan Church with Pastor William Dunlap officiating. Visitation will be held Monday at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. Interment will be in Willow Grove Cemetery with graveside services to follow the funeral. Donations in Pearl’s memory may be made to the Wesleyan Church or the Johnson County Library to be used for the visually and hearing impaired. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com
