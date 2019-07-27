Richard Thomas
Born: April 22, 1942 Died: July 25, 2019
Richard Thomas, 77, died July 25, 2019 in Casper, Wyoming. He was born on April 22, 1942 in Spearfish S.D. Dick has lived in Rawlins with his wife, Georgia, and two sons, Lyle and Lynn, since 1966.
We will be having a get together for friends and family on August 3, 2019 at the Flame Room in Rawlins at noon.
