Roger Earl Hannum
Born: May 7, 1945
Died: Sept. 14, 2019
Roger Earl Hannum, born on May 7, 1945 in Bedford, Indiana passed away on September 14, 2019 in Casper, Wyoming. Services are being planned for a later date. Bustard’s Funeral Home is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.