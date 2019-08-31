Ronald Rodabaugh
Ronald Rodabaugh passed away on August 27, 2019. A service will be held at Carbon County Fairgrounds/Multiplex Buillding on Friday, September 6, 2019 beginning at 4 p.m.
Ronald Rodabaugh
Ronald Rodabaugh passed away on August 27, 2019. A service will be held at Carbon County Fairgrounds/Multiplex Buillding on Friday, September 6, 2019 beginning at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.