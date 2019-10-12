Steven Clark
Born: Jan. 9, 1972 Died: Oct. 4, 2019
Steven Clark, 47, of Baggs, died Oct. 4 at The Medical Center Of The Rockies in Loveland, Colo.
He was born Jan. 9, 1972.
Memorial services were held 2 p.m. Friday at The Valley Community Center in Baggs. Interment followed in Reader Cemetery in Savery, Wyoming.
Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in care of Grant Mortuary, 621 Yampa Ave., Craig, Colorado 81625.
