Edna Marie Bieber 1939-2020 On Friday, October 30, 2020, Edna Marie Bieber, 81, passed-away after unexpectedly contracting COVID-19. She was comforted by family members during her last days at the Memorial Hospital of Converse County, Douglas, Wyoming. Edna was born on Tuesday, June 6, 1939 in Estelline, South Dakota to Mayme Tillie and Albert Conrade Frankfurth. She was raised in South Dakota, where she originally worked as a nursing aide and later, where she obtained her state license in cosmetology. Edna married John Clayton Bieber in Rapid City, South Dakota on April 1, 1961 and together they had four children. Edna, John and their young children relocated to Wyoming in the early '60s, eventually choosing to settle in Rawlins, Wyoming, where she worked for the Rawlins National Bank (RNB) from August of 1979 until her retirement in June of 2004. During her 25 years at RNB, "Ed", as she was warmly known, worked as a teller, a New Accounts Representative within the Human Resources Department, and was a member of their bookkeeping department. Though working full-time at RNB, Edna would often occupy her spare time by working odd jobs and helping others whenever and wherever possible. She especially enjoyed working for her dear friends, Irene and Wendell Davidson of Davidson Gun and Grocery. After retiring, Edna relocated to Douglas, where she kept herself busy by working part-time and spending time with her family. Edna continued to work and volunteer for as long as she could, making some wonderful friends along the way. While Edna devoted a good share of her time to her work and helping others, she also enjoyed hunting, "bank fishing", connecting with her family, telling and listening to a good joke, all while having a deep love of the Lord. One of her most favorite memories, and one that she was so proud of and spoke often about, was a buffalo hunt that was gifted to her by the Rawlins National Bank for her retirement. She was quickly dubbed "Edna Oakley", as she took her buffalo with one shot...she was so proud! Edna was preceded in death by her husband, John Bieber; son, Scott Bieber; her parents, Mayme and Albert; and her siblings, Barbara Frankfurth, Erma Rena, Eugene "Sonny" Frankfurth and Lois Lingle. She is survived by son, Clayton Bieber and wife, Karen, of Morton, Illinois; son, Craig Bieber and wife, Gina Sacripanti, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; daughter, Susan Rhoads and husband, Cody, of Douglas. Edna is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren; sister, Linda Walker; and brother-in-law, Creig Lingle. Graveside services for immediate family members and close friends will be held for Edna at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Rawlins Cemetery in Rawlins with Pastor Patrick Baldwin of the Christ Lutheran Church in Rawlins officiating. In any case of inclement weather, services may be held at Christ Lutheran Church which will be announced in advance. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Edna's name to Riverside Plaza II, c/o Director, Stephanie Hagemann, 405 West Grant Street, Douglas, Wyoming 82633. Laurie, Stephanie, and her dear friend, Jenny, were incredibly special to Edna. The Gorman Funeral Homes - Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com Graveside services for immediate family members and close friends will be held for Edna at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Rawlins Cemetery in Rawlins with Pastor Patrick Baldwin of the Christ Lutheran Church in Rawlins officiating. In any case of inclement weather, services may be held at Christ Lutheran Church which will be announced in advance.
Most Popular
Articles
- Rollison, Pamela Susan
- Family of Navy veterans live in Rawlins
- Dozens of filters to keep bad stuff out of Cheyenne sewers
- Remains identified in 46-year-old murder case
- Missing Carbon County hunter’s binoculars, other personal items found
- Where does Wyoming fit in a President Joe Biden world?
- Unofficial election results for 2020 general election in Carbon County
- Vasquez, Antonio Leroy
- UPDATED: Carbon County sees boost in voter turnout for 2020 general election
- Nero, William Campos
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Tell us about your site experience.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.