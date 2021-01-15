Lila Marlene Boles 1932-2021 On January 2, 2021, Lila Marlene Jones Blakely Boles passed away peacefully at the age of 88. Lila was born December 5, 1932 in Rock Springs Wyoming, to Dwight and Dorotha Jones. She was the first of five children. Franklin (1934), Roger (1942), Richard (1945) and Marilyn (1948) followed their sister into the loving home of her parents and family. Both parents and Marilyn preceded Lila's death. Lila married Lester Blakely, and Les passed away in 1981. Lila married John Boles, and John passed away in 1992. Lila and Buddy Matson were soulmates for over 15 years until Buddy passed away in 2012. Lila and Les had two children, Patrick (1956) and Erin (1958). Patrick lives in Idaho Falls, ID, and Erin passed away in her crib, at 6 months. Lila spent her life excelling as a homemaker, wife and mother. Lila especially enjoyed her 26 years working at the Rawlins High cafeteria. Many of the students who knew Lila then, still talk about how she was a joy to all of them, with her infectious laugh, ready smile and upbeat attitude. Lila was a 50 year member of Eastern Star, past Guardian of the Jobs Daughters, and a life time member of the Daughters of the Nile, Tamah Temple #73. She was also involved with the Rebecca Lodge as well as other fraternal organizations. She loved having relationships with several different denominations of Churches in the Rawlins area, including some in Saratoga. Lila was eternally positive and "always happy". She was generous with her time and possessions. It seemed she never met a stranger who would not instantly like, and come to love, Lila. She was never judgmental, and had a marvelous sense of humor. When talking or being around Lila, she would make everyone feel better about themselves, which was a unique and constant trait. Lila absolutely loved being a supporter and finally a client at the Rawlins Senior Center. She joined in many activities at the center, playing cards, bingo, Wii, being part of the Caregivers Group, not bashful at all about singing for and with any of the groups including the Prayer Shawl members. Lila was President of the Rawlins Social Club for a time. Lila always wore earrings, and they were always mis-matched, and appropriate to the season. The family wishes to thank the kindness and care received from the nurses and support staff at the Rawlins Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, and the nurses, support staff and doctors at the Memorial Hospital of Carbon County. The family will honor Lila's request for a Memorial Service at the St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Rawlins, then scatter her ashes in the same area as her younger sister's ashes were spread in the Snowy Range. Because of the current pandemic, the service will be delayed until late Spring or early Summer, when her many friends and relatives can come together and celebrate her life. Information about the Memorial service date will be communicated through the Jacoby Funeral Home (on their website) in Rawlins, Wyoming, in May, 2021. Lila would love to have any donations you may wish to make be directed to the Rawlins Senior Center, PO Box 111, Rawlins WY, 82301, which became a large part of her life over the last many years.
