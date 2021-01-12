1944-2020 Telesfor "Tele" Campos, 76, of Rawlins, Wyoming died December 17. at his residence. He was a long time resident of Rawlins and will be missed by his family and friends. Donations to assist with the cost of cremation would be greatly appreciated by the family. Send donations to Jacoby Funeral Home, 702 W. Walnut, Rawlins, WY 82301.
To plant a tree in memory of Telesfor Campos as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
