1938-2020 Margaret Arlene Carlton, 82, of West Jordan, UT, died November 30. She was born July 17, 1938. Due to Covid, a memorial will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be sent to Town of Wamsutter, Carlton City Park Memorial, P.O. Box 6, Wamsutter, WY 82336. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.premierfuneral.com.
