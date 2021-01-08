1929-2020 Valle Evans, 91, of Saratoga, Wyoming died December 25. Valle passed away peacefully in his home early Christmas Day. He was born on November 18, 1929 in Rawlins, Wyoming. The family is in the process of determining the best time and place to honor Valle's life. There will be services at the appropriate time.
