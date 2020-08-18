1951-2020 Rodney Eugene Fosbinder, 69, of Bertrand, NE, died August 8. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com Private Memorial Graveside Service and Inturnment for Rodney E. Fosbinder will be held at the Fort McPherson National Cemetery at rural Maxwell, Nebraska.
