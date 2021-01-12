Isabel Emily Garcia 1934-2021 Isabel Emily Garcia passed away December 23, 2020 to spend Christmas with her husband George and family. She had a lengthy illness which she fought bravely. She was born to Manuel & Mary Ortega Medina on Oct. 3, 1934. She was the eldest daughter of eight siblings. She moved from Raton, New Mexico as a child and made Rawlins her home. This is where she met the love of her life George, they were married almost 70 years before George passed away June 23, 2018. She worked as a certified nurse's aide at Memorial Hospital. She was also Dr.Jeffreys' personal C.N.A. for many years. She was a cancer survivor, founder and advocate for Breast Cancer awareness; arranging bake sales for cancer patients as well as many other charities to help out with expenses. She was a scout den mother, and foster Grandmother at Pershing School. After retiring she worked as a microfilm clerk at Memorial Hospital. She was a devout religious Catholic patron, belonged to the De Colores and Carmelita Women's Group. Isabel will forever be remembered as a loving, caring mother, grandmother and great grandmother by her children and her grandchildren. She is survived by her children Cathy Williamson, Loudean Callahan, Geneva (Albert) Baca, Norma Garcia, Ted (Alice) Garcia Sr., Georganna (Paul) Muniz, Carolyn (Steve) Lydick, Joseph (Rechelle) Garcia, Judy Munoz, Bernard (Amanda) Garcia. She is also survived by her grandchildren Joanne Pink, Yvette Wallin, Martha Maravilla Basso, Tony Maravilla, Gabe Lopez, Brendan Callahan, Ryan Callahan, Ben Fernandez Jr., Chris Fernandez, Veronica Fernandez, Daniel Fernandez, Jason Trujillo, Manual Trujillo, Ted Garcia (Jr.), Steven Garcia, Matt Garcia, Lydia Carmona, Elizabeth Lang, Josh Walters, Jim Linn (Jr.), Melissa Lehmkul, Amanda Linn, Kimberly Stocks, Joseph Garcia (Jr.), Victoria Garcia, Alex Garcia, Cody Garcia, Bridgette Garcia, Vanessa Garcia, Carlito Garcia, Eric Boling (Jr.), Krystal McClain, Aimee Anderson, Rachel Dickenson, Casey Boling, Westley Boling Nazhoni Garcia, Aiden Garcia, Brianna Garcia, Eric Gustafson, EmilyAnn Garcia, Lilly Garcia, She was also blessed with many great grandchildren, with four more on the way. She is survived by her siblings Tony (Frances) Ortega, John Ortega, and Beatrize Ortega Cano as well as many nephews, nieces, cousins and adopted children. She was predeceased in death by her husband George Garcia, her parents Manuel & Mary Ortega, her siblings Raymond Ortega, Richard Ortega, Jack Ortega, and baby sister Gloria Ortega. Children Benny George Garcia, Andy Garcia, Wilma (Garcia) Walters, as well as three grandsons, Wilfred Flores (Jr.), Justin Boling, and Raul Carmona. We would like to thank Nicole Jaramillo and her niece Libby Cureton for their loving and compassionate care of our mom.
Most Popular
Articles
- Rawlins man arrested for felony child abuse
- Local panel answers COVID-19 vaccine questions
- Changes at Rawlins Chamber of Commerce
- New council members take seats on Saratoga city council
- I’m outraged. No, make that, infuriated!
- Yarusinsky, LaVern I
- County Commissioners table power line approval
- Ice fishing clinic for kids Saturday
- Rawlins welcomes new fire chief
- Campos, Telesfor "Tele"
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Tell us about your site experience.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.