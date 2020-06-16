Onesimo Gonzales

 

1930-2020 Onesimo Gonzales, 90, of Saratoga died June 12. Onesimo "Onie" Gonzales, 90, of Saratoga WY passed away on Friday, June 12th, 2020, surrounded by his family. Services will be held on Friday June 19th 2020 at 11am at Platte Valley Christian center, 111 N 7th St Saratoga WY 82331. Flowers can also be sent to the same address.

To send flowers to the family of Onesimo Gonzales, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 19
Funeral Service
Friday, June 19, 2020
11:00AM
Platte Valley Christian Center
111 7th Street
SARATOGA, WY 82331
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

