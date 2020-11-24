1942-2020 Karen Lee Hiatt, 78, of Sincalir died November 20. at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County. She was born on October 25, 1942 in Hanna, Wyoming. Jacoby Funeral Home is in charge of cremation. Services will be at a later date and donations may be made to the St. Joseph's Indian School.

To plant a tree in memory of Karen Hiatt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.