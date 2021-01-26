Melvin Joseph Hoffman 1943-2021 In loving memory of Melvin Joseph Hoffman Melvin, age 77, of Rawlins, passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at the Memorial Hospital of Carbon County. Funeral preparations were performed by the Jacoby Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held later this spring due to Covid restrictions. Melvin was born on September 3, 1943 near Manning, Iowa, the son of Joseph and Collette (Reinhardt) Hoffman. Melvin married Barbara Hedberg and to this union 5 children were born. Melvin worked in the maintenance department for the Best Western Hotel. Melvin enjoyed visiting with people and he never knew a stranger. He was a member of the Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. On March 2, 2017, Melvin married Victoria (Bertrand) Howell in Rawlins. Since retiring, Melvin has traveled and visited with family and friends. He took pleasure in working with his animals on their acreage. Left to cherish Melvin's memory include his wife, Victoria and their children Casey Bertrand, Christopher Howell of Rawlins, WY; Melvin Jr (Dorothy) Hoffman and their children, Kevin & Dustin of Sleepy Eye, MN; Billy (Shellie) Hoffman of Mitchell, SD; Randy Hoffman and his children, Jamie, Tyler, Mason & Cory of South Dakota; Christina (Norm) Weber of Craig, IA and their children Nakiya Walker, Samuel Rosenkranz of Sioux Falls, Bonnie Hoffman and grand-daughter Esme Pierce of Sioux City, IA; Johnathan's children Bianca Walker of Mitchell, SD, Ariel Walker Jackson of Madison, SD and Adam Hoffman of Brookings, SD; siblings, and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, as well as many distant family and friends. Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Collette (Reinhardt) Hoffman and his son, Johnathan Hoffman.
