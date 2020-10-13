1958-2020 Jane Gale Huntley, 62, of Saratoga died October 1. in Casper, WY. Cremation has taken place with a Memorial Service to follow in the Summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, all memorial donations can be sent to Jennifer German at P. O. Box 396, Saratoga, WY 82331 or to RNB State Bank in care of Jennifer German.

