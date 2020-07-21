Braxston Iliff 1997-2020 Braxston James Iliff, 23, passed away unexpectedly in the early morning of July 10, 2020, at his father's home in Stoneville, NC. He was born on June 27, 1997, in Laramie Wyoming to Michael D and Melody L Iliff of Rawlins. He grew up the youngest of three brothers, he also had two younger siblings and a stepsister that he adored. He lived most of his young life in Rawlins where he attended schools there. Growing up he loved drawing, music, hunting, fishing, camping with Aunt Chrissy and his cousins. He spent many late nights playing Xbox with gaming friends Tony, Patrick, his brothers, and cousins. He enjoyed working on derby cars, dad's Mustang projects and Jeeps. His real love was for big lifted trucks and mud. He spent plenty of days washing mud off dad's truck and trying to explain how it got there. Or having to call for dad or Shelby to come pull him out. He was a loving father, son and best friend to all he met. He had another family with people he called friends that he was close to. He was funny, he was kind and compassionate. He would help anyone who was struggling with life or broke down beside the road. He left a positive footprint in so many peoples' lives. Braxston left us way too soon. He will be missed by many. Braxston would want us to celebrate his life, not his passing. I am sure he's sitting next to Grandpa Stuck with a pole in his hands watching over us. In addition to his parents, Braxston is survived by his beautiful daughter Paisley Hope Iliff of Hurricane, UT, adopted in his heart his son and little buddy Tyler Neal of Stoneville, NC, love of his life Christen Curry of Reidsville, NC, three brothers, Traven Iliff of Salt Lake City, Ut, Shelby Iliff (Niece Savannah) of Rawlins, WY, Dawson Haag of Rawlins, WY, and sisters Serenity Haag and Kristin Haag of Rawlins, WY. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends (Johnathan, Tony, Patrick, Eden, and Jeff). Arrangements are being made through Colonial Funeral Home and Chapel, 127 Ellisboro Rd., Madison, NC 27025. The celebration of Braxton's life will be determined for a later date, in Rawlins when dad brings him home.
