Michael Jaramillo 1956-2020 Casper resident and Rawlins native, Michael Anthony Jaramillo, died on August 10, 2020, after a lengthy illness in Casper, Wyoming. He was 63 years of age. Michael was born on December 13, 1956 to Arthur and Leonor Jaramillo in Rawlins, WY. He attended schools in Rawlins and graduated high school in 1975 at Torrington High School in Torrington, Wyoming. He was a member of the Catholic Church all of his life. Michael worked many years as a postal carrier in Rawlins and in Casper before ill health ended his career. Michael's hobbies included playing guitar, listening to classic-rock music, and reading. He loved the outdoors in his younger years, and he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Michael had a gentle heart and a caring nature for his family. He had a great sense of humor and always loved a good laugh. He is survived by his brothers and sisters, Terri (Fred) Smith, and Joe Jaramillo (Lisa Reedy) of Rawlins; Art (Missy) Jaramillo of Hermitage, TN; Bill (Caroline) Jaramillo of Hatfield, MA; Kathy (Stan) White of Mesa, AZ; Ernie Jaramillo of Lee's Summit, MO; Jane (Richard) Harden of Casper; and Ronnie (Martin)Goicoechea of Rock Springs. In addition, he is survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Michael is preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Leonor Jaramillo, who passed away in 1997 and 2019, respectively, an infant brother (Arthur Joseph), grandparents, and several other family members. The family respectfully requests donations to St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Rawlins, Wyoming. Deceased's Funeral Arrangements Rosary and Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020.. The Rosary will begin at 10:00 a.m. and Funeral will follow at 10:30 a.m. with Fr. Sam Hayes officiating. Internment will follow at the Rawlins Cemetery.
