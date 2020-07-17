Arnester "Peter" Jones 1927-2020 Arnester "Peter" Jones peacefully passed away surrounded by family on June 28, 2020. He was born on July 5, 1927 in Tunes, Texas. He's the son of Willie Johns and RosieLeeLewis. He was a loving brother to many. He married the love of his life Helen Ruth Jones. Together they had ten very strong willed loving children together. Arnester is survived by his eight of his ten children Nathan Jones Rawlins, Wyoming, Sherry "Sharron" Long Salt Lake City, Utah, Katie Jones Wisconsin, Betty (Jones) Leth NV, Ricky Johnson Bryan, Texas, Robert Jones Missouri, Helen Annette Jones deceased, Gail Jones Rawlins Wyoming, Billie Jones Deceased, Ronnie Jones Utah. He is also survived by his loving inlaws. He is survived by wonderful nieces and nephews. He is also survived by wonderful grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great, great grandchildren. In the late 40's early 50's Arnester moved to Wyoming where he would reside until about 2007 at which time he started to live in Utah. He. worked over 30 years at Rawlins City Water department. In addition to being a hard working man Arnester was a helping hand in his family and community. He was known for giving his last penny to help someone. He loved playing all kinds of cards. Dominos was one of his favorites. He loved driving especially from Wyoming to Texas in all kinds of weather. He loved Texas and his Texas roots. He loved sports particularly baseball. He was into politics and was thrilled when the first black president was elected. The family is immensely saddened by his death, but take solace in knowing his prayers and hopes for them continue to cover the family. Services pending due to COVID-19.
Most Popular
Articles
- Bikers rev engines, raise money for good cause
- Search for lost hunter resumes, yields no new results
- Rawlins man in court after assaulting girlfriend three times in less than a year
- Music in the Park, Latinofest canceled
- Carbon County School District 1 provides update on school reopenings this fall
- Kiser, Cynthia Marie
- Page, Jr., Leonard A.
- Liquor license approved for new business
- Bloomenrader, Jr., C. Neal
- Health Department pulls back proposed addition to vaccine list
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Tell us about your site experience.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.