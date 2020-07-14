Cynthia Marie Kiser 1951-2020 Services for Cynthia Marie Kiser will be conducted Saturday morning July 18, 2020, between 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, followed by graveside service at Rawlins Cemetery. Cynthia Marie Kiser was born on April 16, 1951, in Rawlins, Wyoming. She was the daughter of Keith Eugene Eyre and Marie Huggins and sister to Paul Eugene Eyre of Beaumont, Texas. Cynthia was married to her children's father, Dennie Coy Kiser on Valentine's day- February 14, 1970 in Rawlins, Wyoming. Cynthia died at Carbon County Memorial Hospital, Rawlins, Wyoming on July 10, 2020, at the age of 69. Cynthia found her greatest happiness in her family. She was a loving and Extremely devoted mother of Amy Eldridge of Casper, Wyoming, Justin Kiser of Elk Mountain, Wyoming, Kyle Kiser of Casper, Wyoming, Amber Winter of Jackson, Minnesota, and Grandmother to 8 Grandchildren and 2 Great grandchildren with another precious Great grand baby on the way. Cynthia graduated from Rawlins High School, attended cosmetology school, worked for her father, and was employed by Salt Creek Freightway, Colorado Interstate Gas, and currently as the bookkeeper at Dallin Motors. Cynthia loved to camp and fish at Snowy Range. She loved butterflies, hummingbirds, and the color purple. But her greatest love in life are her children and grandchildren. Cynthia is survived by her brother, Paul Eugene Eyre of Beaumont, Texas, her four children- Amy Eldridge, Justin/ Shauna Kiser, Kyle/ Kacie Kiser and Amber/ Brent Winter. Her 8 grandchildren- Ross Eldridge, Kate Eldridge, Tyler Thomas, Chance Kiser, Cadence Kiser, Colby Kiser, Analeise Marie Matt and Kendall Matt. 2 Great Grand Children- Benjamin and Olivia Eldridge. She is preceded in death by her children's father Dennie Kiser, Son in law Brian Eldridge and her parents Keith Eugene Eyre and Marie Huggins. Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, July 17, 2020, between 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Jacoby Funeral Home, 702 W. Walnut Street, Rawlins, Wyoming.
Service information
Jul 17
Visitation
Friday, July 17, 2020
3:00PM-7:00PM
3:00PM-7:00PM
Jacoby Funeral Home Chapel
702 W. Walnut St.
RAWLINS, WY 82301
702 W. Walnut St.
RAWLINS, WY 82301
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 18
Funeral Service
Saturday, July 18, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Rawlins man in court after assaulting girlfriend three times in less than a year
- Search for lost hunter resumes, yields no new results
- Lambertsen, Mary Belle
- Page, Jr., Leonard A.
- Liquor license approved for new business
- Friends find bison jump in Carbon County
- Bloomenrader, Jr., C. Neal
- Music in the Park, Latinofest canceled
- Letter to the editor
- New coronavirus cases increase by 17 Friday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Tell us about your site experience.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.