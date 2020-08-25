1929-2020 Lorraine Kovachevich, 90, of Phoenix, AZ, died August 16. Lorraine was born on December 7th, 1929, in Albert Lea, MN, and died on August 16th, 2020, in Phoenix, AZ. Services are pending for a later date. Any memories of Lorraine may be sent to 1659 Park Dr. Rawlins WY 82301
