Phyllis Kuhlman 1944-2020 Phyllis J. (Davis) Kuhlman long time resident of Rawlins, WY, passed away February 7, 2020, in Cheyenne, WY. She was 75 years old. She was born November 29, 1944, to Thomas "Jack" and Lona (Volz) Davis in Rawlins, WY. Phyllis is survived by her brother Caryl (Karen Gay) Davis of Woodscross, UT. Daughters; Laurie (Lee) Ketzenberg of Rifle, CO and Tammy Kuhlman of Gering, NE. Grandchildren; Ricky (Andrea) Williams of Black Hawk, SD, Bobbi (Ryan) Heyborne of West Valley, UT, Thomas "TJ" (Amanda) Radomski of Grand Junction, CO, Christina Radomski of Chadron, NE, and Tezzra "Tezzy" Davis of Rawlins, WY. Great grandchildren; Sienna Williams, Hailey and Evan Heyborne, Jordan, Tyler and Lily Radomski, Alexis "Lexi" Haver and Zona Davis. Numerous nieces and nephews and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter Denice Davis, her sisters Sylvia (Manual) Cooper and Anita (Edgar) Daugherty, and infant brother Richard Moulder. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held Saturday, July 11th, 1:00 pm, at the Peppermill Bar & Grill in Rawlins, WY.
