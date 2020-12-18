John Harmon Moeller 1937-2020 John H. Moeller of Rock Springs, Wyoming, formerly of Rawlins passed away peacefully Saturday morning December 12, 2020. He was born on November 11, 1937 in Midwest, Wyoming. Married Shirley Jensen in Kimball, Nebraska September 4, 1960. Survived by his wife Shirley, two sons Eric and Becky of Rock Springs, Wyoming and Aron of Casper, Wyoming, four grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. John was a hard-working man with a wonderful sense of humor. He cared deeply for his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Amel and Anna K. Moeller, brothers Amel, Jr., Selmer and sister Lucille. After cremation a life memorial will be held at a future date. Condolences may be sent to the family at 2360 Reagan Avenue #122, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901. Jacoby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements with assistance from Vase Funeral Home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Memorials in John's memory may be sent to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or Shriner's Hospital for Children, 1275 E. Fairfax Road, Salt Lake City, Utah 84103.
