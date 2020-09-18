Betty Louise Mohror 1935-2020 Betty Mohror passed away at the age of 84 on September 12, 2020 following a long battle recovering from a broken hip. She is survived by her children Bill Ogden, Ruby Ogden (LeRoy Lucero), Jim (Laurie) Ogden, Roy Ogden, Shelly Mohror Pardis and Michael Mohror. She leaves behind grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence (Larry) Mohror and her parents Alfons and Lillian (Neuert) Nikiel. Viewing will be held at Jacoby Funeral Chapel, 702 W. Walnut Sunday September 20th 4-7:00pm. Funeral will be Monday September 21st 10:00am, interment will follow at the Rawlins cemetery.
Service information
Sep 20
Visitation
Sunday, September 20, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
4:00PM-7:00PM
Jacoby Funeral Home Chapel
702 W. Walnut St.
RAWLINS, WY 82301
702 W. Walnut St.
RAWLINS, WY 82301
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Sep 21
Memorial Service
Monday, September 21, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Jacoby Funeral Home Chapel
702 W. Walnut St.
RAWLINS, WY 82301
702 W. Walnut St.
RAWLINS, WY 82301
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.
