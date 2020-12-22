Lois Morrison 1925-2020 Lois Frederick Morrison, 95, passed into heaven on Saturday, November 28, 2020. She was born in Kansas City, Missouri on March 24, 1925, to Bruno Angelo and Edith Dean Lucille (Ingram) Frederick. The family moved to Parco, WY nine months later where she attended grade school. Lois graduated from Rawlins High School with honors. In 1940 she entered the University of Wyoming as the first woman student accepted into the College of Engineering. Lois married Kenneth Llewellyn Morrison on October 12, 1945. She worked as a chemist at Sinclair Refining Company while Kenneth was serving in the Army. Following the war they raised their family in Rawlins. When her kids were grown, Lois worked at Westland Federal Savings and Loan. She was instrumental in installing and operating their first computer system and retired in 1978 as vice president and treasurer. Lois enjoyed so many people and activities throughout her lengthy life. She kept busy loving and caring for her family and a close circle of lifelong friends. She was a devoted member and leader in St. Thomas and St. James Episcopal churches. She was especially close to her beloved sisters of PEO chapter AF, serving with them for 62 years. In 1978 Lois and Ken built a log home outside Riverside, WY. For 30 years they spent nearly every weekend there. The Meadows held a very special place in Lois's heart. She dearly loved her time there baking cookies and pies, cooking amazing meals, spinning wool and quilting, and working on her puzzles. Her loving hospitality turned this place into the hub for every family celebration- holidays, two weddings, two huge family reunions, many baptisms and numerous graduations. Lois so loved and doted on those who visited The Meadows that many said they felt like they were her kids. Lois is survived by three children: Dorothy, Greg, Fred and their extended families. And also by all those loving children who adopted her as their mom or grandma. A memorial service will be held at a later date, after Covid-19 vaccines are distributed. Please make memorial contributions to her niece's wildlife sanctuary- Born Free in Steamboat Springs, CO. Contact Tracy Bye @ 970-879-3747 for more information, or donate directly at Born Free Wildlife Rehabilitation.com
