07/02/1951-2020 William Campos Nero, 69, of Rawlins died October 29. He was born on July 2, 1951 in Kiamba, Phillippines. Jacoby Funeral Home was in charge of the cremation.
Most Popular
Articles
- Unofficial election results for 2020 general election in Carbon County
- Dozens of filters to keep bad stuff out of Cheyenne sewers
- Carbon County sees boost in voter turnout for 2020 general election
- Vasquez, Antonio Leroy
- Dear Abby for Nov. 4, 2020: Recently married woman can't stomach husband's negativity
- Remains identified in 46-year-old murder case
- UPDATED: Carbon County sees boost in voter turnout for 2020 general election
- Wyoming and Colorado State meet in Border War
- You think Wyoming is empty?
- Powder River Basin coal facing point of no return
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Tell us about your site experience.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.