Andrea Garner Marquez
Born: July 7, 1974 Died: July 30, 2019
On Tuesday, July 30, 2019, Andrea Garner Marquez, loving daughter, sister, and mother of five, passed away at the age of 45. Andrea was born on July 7, 1974 in Laramie, WY. Andrea was preceded in death by her father Ronald Marquez. She is survived by her mother Terri Mendoza, her three daughters, Isis, Deliyah, and Eurisa, her two sons, Gene and Joseph, her two grandchildren, Kaymuriah and Kai’ce, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Andrea had a passion for her family above anything else. She was known for her beautiful laugh and her kind and compassionate spirit.
Memorial service to be held 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 7 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.