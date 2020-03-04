Arsenio J. Gonzales Jr., 81, of Cheyenne, formerly of Rawlins, passed away Feb. 23 at Life Care Center of Cheyenne.
He was born Dec. 14, 1938, in Trujillo, N.M., to Arsenio and Anita Gonzales. He married Mary Martinez in July 1958 in Albuquerque, N.M. He was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral and was a truck driver for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Gonzales of Cheyenne; children, Debbie (Daniel) Egan of Cheyenne, Barbara Gonzales of Cheyenne, Charlene (Dino) Sanchez of Rawlins, Carlos Gonzales (Dora Rivera) of Rawlins and Gabriel (Michelle) Gonzales of The Dalles, Ore.; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Patricia Trujillo, Agnes Cline, Larry (Barbara) Gonzales and Connie Gonzales, all of Albuquerque, N.M.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gene Gonzales; and a grandson, Joshua Gonzales.
Vigil for the deceased will be at 7 p.m. Monday, March 9, at St. Mary’s Cathedral. The funeral liturgy will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at St. Mary’s Cathedral with interment at Mountain View Memorial Park in Cheyenne.
Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home, and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
This is a paid obituary.
