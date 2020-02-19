1931-2020
Bob Long Patterson Sr., 88, of Garrison, Texas, formerly of Wamsutter, passed away Feb. 13 in Carthage, Texas.
Bob was born Nov. 10, 1931, in Garrison to the late Bertram Ashby “Pat” and Jodie Chandler Patterson. He attended school in Orange, Texas, and Garrison.
Mr. Patterson served in the U.S. Air Force from 1946-49 and was honorably discharged. He had a long career in the oil and gas industry, owning Pat’s Roustabout Service, Inc. in Wamsutter and Carthage. Mr. Patterson was a 32nd degree Mason with Garrison Masonic Lodge 670, where he received a 60-year pin; and was a Shriner through Sharon Temple of Tyler, Texas, where he received a 50-year pin.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling. Mr. Patterson was a member of First United Methodist Church of Garrison.
He was preceded in death by his parents; six siblings; and son-in-law, Jacky White.
Survivors include his children, Robert Thomas Patterson Sr. and wife, Judy, of Charlotte, N.C., Bob Long “Bobby” Patterson Jr. and wife, Pam, of Carthage, Jodie Marie Register and husband, Jeff, of Carthage, and Lisa Lynn Langford and husband, Terry, of Breckenridge, Texas; sister-in-law, Nora Patterson of Timpson; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A funeral service with Masonic Rites was held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel in Carthage, with Rev. Kevin Otto officiating. Interment followed at Greenwood Cemetery in Garrison.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, c/o Sharon Temple Shrine, 10027 State Highway 31 E., Tyler, TX 75705.
A guestbook may be signed online at www.jimerson-lipsey.com.
This is a paid obituary.
