Christy Lee Paris, 67, of Sinclair, Wyoming, passed away Nov. 20 at her home. at the age of 67 years.
Christy was born May 18, 1952, in Rawlins, Wyoming. She graduated Rawlins High School in 1970 and graduated from the University of Wyoming in 1974. Christy then began her career as a chemist, working for Sinclair Refinery until her retirement.
Spending time at Seminoe, that was her love! Christy enjoyed hunting, watching Colorado Rockies and University of Wyoming athletics.
She will be sadly be missed by all her many friends and Seminoe Boat Club family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Claire Paris.
Jacoby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Tributes and condolences may be offered online at www.jacobycares.com
This is a paid obituary.
