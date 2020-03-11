Cynthia Marie Wallace, a lifelong resident of Rawlins, WY, died unexpectedly on March 6, 2020 at the age of 58, at the Memorial Hospital of Carbon County surrounded by her loved ones.
Cynthia was born in Rawlins, WY on April 18, 1961 to Jesse and Cordie Pacheco. On December 16, 2010 she married her best friend and love of her life Max Wallace. Together they enjoyed camping, fishing, playing darts, pool, and just spending time with family and friends, and most of all spending time with each other. Cynthia was such an outgoing, loving person, and made friends with anyone that she met.
Cynthia is survived by her father, Jesse Pacheco; her husband, Max Wallace; children, Angie (Tracy) Palmer, Natalie Gomez (Axsel Burress); grandchildren, Alfonso, Thomas, and Gabriel; father in Law, George Wallace; and mother in law, Edith Wallace. She is also survived by numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Cordie Pacheco; and son, Michael Pacheco.
A vigil service with recitation of the rosary will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 7 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. The mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with Father Sam Hayes as the celebrant. Honorary pallbearers will be Alfonso Bustos, Thomas Bustos, Gabrial Palmer, Tracy Palmer, and Axsel Burress.
