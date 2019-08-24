Danny William McCann
Born: Feb. 12, 1957
Died: Aug. 20, 2019
Danny William McCann, 62, of Marbleton, Wyoming passed away at his home Tuesday August 20, 2019 following several years of declining health issues. Danny was born February 12, 1957 in Rawlins, Wyoming to Donald and Phyllis McCann. He grew up and attended schools in Rawlins and graduated from Rawlins High School in 1975. He married his sweetheart Sandra Kay Knoblock November 11, 1978 in Eads, Colorado; to this union was born their son Tye and together they settled and made their home in Marbleton. Danny worked and volunteered with the local fire department for thirty years and worked for Williams Field Service for thirty nine years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and the outdoor activities of Sublette County. Danny is survived by his wife Sandy of Marbleton, WY; son Tye (Michelle) McCann of Cordes Lake, AZ; mother Phyllis McCann; sister Peggy (Jerry) Colson; brother Tom McCann and three granddaughters Kyllie, Danielle and Taylor McCann. He is preceded in death by his father Don McCann. A memorial service will be held Monday August 26th at noon at the Community Congregational Church in Big Piney. (410 Black Ave., Big Piney, WY) Memorial contributions in Danny’s memory can be made to The Southwest Sublette County Pioneer’s Senior Center, P.O. Box 33, Big Piney, WY 83113.
