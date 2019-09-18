Darryl F. Acton
Born: Aug. 29, 1933
Died: Sept. 10, 2019
Darryl F. Acton, retired First Sergeant passed away peacefully in his home on the 10th of September surrounded by loved ones. Darryl was born on August 29, 1933 in Columbia, Missouri to James and Nola Acton.
When Darryl was five he and his family made the journey from Missouri to Wyoming, where his father was helping construct the Seminoe Dam. Their first five years were spent in a tent at the worker’s camp before obtaining a home. Later, they made the journey to Rawlins where they remained for the rest of their lives. Darryl was very active in his younger years and was on the 1949 state championship football team. He had many friends, including his life long friend Mr. Morgan Evans. He and Mr. Evans worked for the Sun Ranch as young men at Devil’s Gate. After high school he was drafted into the United States Army where he spent his time at a resupply station in the US Territory of Alaska during the Korean War. Darryl married Alice Michele (Cookie) on May 11, 1971 in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Darryl worked for the Sinclair Refinery before he took a position with the Wyoming National Guard that turned into a lifelong career. Mr Acton recruited over 5,000 individuals into the Wyoming Army National Guard. This was an accomplishment he was very proud of. After retirement, he helped create Dallin Motors for the Lemich Family.
Darryl loved to ride four wheelers and snowmobiles, hunt, fish and spend time with the ones he loved doing all of these things. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and husband. Mr Acton is preceded in death by his parents James R and Nola G Acton, brother Gene Wilcox, and numerous other relatives. Darryl is survived by his wife, Alice; daughters, Darla Powers of Casper and Shawna Garner (Dustin) of Casper; son, Darryl J Acton (Lori) of Rawlins; grandsons Jesse King (Melissa), Brandon King, Dalton Powers (Starla), and Dylan Acton; granddaughters, Emily Garner and Madison Acton; great grandsons, Kyler James Acton, Jaxon King, and Ethan King; great granddaughters Kenzlee Lucero, Eva King, and Makenna King, and beloved dog, Maggie.
Celebration of Darryl’s life will be on September 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. to noon with military honors to follow at Jacoby Funeral Home in Rawlins, Wyoming.
Jacoby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Tributes and condolences may be offered online at www.jacobycares.com.
